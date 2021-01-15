Foo Fighters have been blazing through the setbacks of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and are gearing up to drop their tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight in a few short weeks. They just dropped the album’s third single “Waiting On A War” and they shared a performance of it and the second single “No Son of Mine” with Jimmy Kimmel last night.

The videos showcase the full band and background singers playing in a large performance space with dim and hazy lighting. The performance coincided with frontman Dave Grohl‘s 52nd birthday, and he seems more than ready to take on the next year.

The two singles came after the lead single “Shame Shame”, and Medicine at Midnight drops February 5th. Watch Foo Fighters perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.



