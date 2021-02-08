Foo Fighters recorded their tenth studio album before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, and after a delayed rollout schedule, they released Medicine at Midnight last week.

The Seattle rockers kept busy leading up to the release with quarantine performances, and even a unique short documentary looking back at their 25 year past. Most recently, they released a music video for their single “No Son of Mine.”

The visual combines animations with performance shots of the band doused in psychedelic effects. Watch the new music video for “No Son of Mine” below.