Last night’s Celebrating America concert was part of Joe Biden‘s inauguration event and featured heavy hitters like Bruce Springsteen, Black Pumas and Justin Timberlake.

Also on hand were Foo Fighters, whose frontman Dave Grohl took another opportunity to salute hard-working teachers– like his own mother– with a stirring rendition of their 2003 hit, “Times Like These”…

