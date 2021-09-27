The Fugees made history last week with a reunion that many people, including the members of the group, thought would never happen. After a 15-year hiatus, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, and Pras Michel came together for a performance at the Rooftop at Pier 17 venue in New York. A portion of the performance was broadcast over the weekend as part of the Global Citizen Live event.

The appearance came after the group announced that they’d soon embark on a world tour celebrating 25 years of their iconic album The Score. Watch The Fugees perform “Ready or Not” for the first time in 15 years below.

