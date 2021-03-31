Garbage is back with the announcement of their first album since their 2016 release Strange Little Birds. The announcement came with the release of a brand new video for the album’s lead single “The Men Who Rule The World.” The new album, titled Gods No Masters, is the group’s seventh album, a significant number according to frontwoman Shirley Manson.

“This is our seventh record, the significant numerology of which affected the DNA of its content: the seven virtues, the seven sorrows, and the seven deadly sins,” she shared. “It was our way of trying to make sense of how f*cking nuts the world is and the astounding chaos we find ourselves in. It’s the record we felt that we had to make at this time.”

Gods No Masters is set to be released on June 11. Watch the new video for “The Men Who Rule the World” below.