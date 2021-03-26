Kentucky Bluegrass band Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers have shared a new video for their song “Love in the Mountains,” a duet with singer Ashton Shepherd.

“It was such a pleasure to have Ashton Shepherd sing with me on this song,” Brewer shared with Sounds Like Nashville. “Her voice is much like nature; strong, beautiful, and incomparable to any other force. She is a song’s best friend.”

The tune is from the band’s 2020 40th Anniversary Celebration album. The critically acclaimed release hit number one on the Billboard Bluegrass Albums chart, and has maintained a place in the Top 5 for the past 34 weeks.

Brewer discussed the inspiration for “Love in the Mountains” saying, “The mountains have always been a big part of my life. Their majestic beauty is a sight to behold. People long for love in the mountains; for the peace and tranquillity it brings to the soul. It’s a place where nature happens and is comparable only to music and music only to true love.”

Watch the wintry mountain music video for “Love in the Mountains” below.