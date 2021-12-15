Fans were treated with a deluxe 50th anniversary box set edition of George Harrison‘s 1970 album All Things Must Pass, and now there is a brand new music video for his classic tune “My Sweet Lord.” The Lance Bangs-directed visual stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as agents on special assignment from Mark Hamill.

There are also appearances from a number of familiar faces, including Ringo Starr, Jeff Lynne, Dhani and Olivia Harrison, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Jon Hamm, Tim & Eric, Patton Oswalt, Taika Waititi, Reggie Watts, Darren Criss, Tom Scharpling, Paul Scheer, Garfunkel and Oates, Shepard Fairey, and more.

Watch the new video for George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” below.

