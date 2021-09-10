Glass Animals released a brand new single today called “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance),” and the release arrived with a brand new music video. The new visual gets the point across that sometimes you don’t need to talk; all you need is to dance!

Frontman Dave Bayley released a statement sharing how the pressure of the ongoing pandemic led to the creation of the song.

He said, “Talking is great, don’t get me wrong. But this pandemic has made so many of us look inwards in a way we maybe haven’t before. The uncertainty in the world and the inability to go out and create new memories makes you dig deep into the past. It really fed people’s deepest insecurities and rattled our foundations in so many ways. Relationships changed, friendships altered, and self-confidence was warped. I spent a lot of time talking to my dog, but even more time talking to myself in my head, which was keeping me up all night, and my friends and family were doing the same. It felt like we were all put in a pressure cooker, but there was no way to let out the steam. That’s what this track is about – that pressure cooker exposing and expanding so many cracks, but struggling to fill them in and decompress. I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes, and have that release for a moment.”

Watch the new video for “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” below!

