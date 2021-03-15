Last night’s unique Grammy Award broadcast featured Silk Sonic, Lionel Richie, Brandi Carlile, and Brittany Howard in a touching segment in tribute to Little Richard, Kenny Rogers, John Prine, and Gerry Marsden.

Silk Sonic started things off, evoking the energetic spirit of Little Richard on the Grammy stage. They both put their best foot forward, as Anderson .Paak took sat behind the drum kit, and Bruno Mars led the band with “Long Tall Sally” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly.”

Lionel Richie was up next to show love for Kenny Rogers, performing his song “Lady.” Brandi Carlile offered a touching acoustic performance of John Prine’s last song, “I Remember Everything,” before Brittany Howard closed the tribute. With Chris Martin on piano, she performed Gerry and The Pacemakers’ “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.

Silk Sonic and Brittany Howard shared their performances on YouTube. Check them out below.



