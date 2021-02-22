Green Day has been using NHL games to premiere new music for the past couple of seasons, and the band continued the trend at this weekend’s Outdoors at Lake Tahoe event. The west coast rockers debuted “Here Comes the Shock” at the game between the Colorado Avalanche and Vegas Golden Knights this past Saturday. The single arrived with a new music video and hit streaming services yesterday.

If there is a such thing as punk rock aerobics, it was captured for Green Day‘s newest single. Break a sweat and check out the video for “Here Comes the Shock” below.