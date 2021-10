Halsey was the musical guest on this past weekend’s airing of Saturday Night Live. The singer-songwriter performed the songs “Darling” and “I Am Not A Woman, I’m A God,” and was joined by Fleetwood Mac‘s Lindsey Buckingham on the former. The two songs come from Halsey‘s most recent release If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

Watch the two performances below.

