Harry Styles is back with brand new music video for the single “Treat People with Kindness” from his 2019 release Fine Line. It follows the release of the video for “Golden” this past October.

Styles called on Phoebe Waller-Bridge to complete the vision for “Treat People with Kindness”. The creator and star of the Amazon series Fleabag recently directed the music video for Phoebe Bridgers‘ “Savior Complex”, and is returning to the music realm as a guest star in Styles’ video.

The black-and-white sequence shows Styles performing his song at a high-class dinner party of yesteryear. He dances through the audience and finds Phoebe Waller-Bridge who joins him on stage for a joyful, energetic dance number.

Check the video for “Treat People with Kindness” here!