Melbourne based genre-bending band Hiatus Kaiyote released their third album Mood Valiant earlier this summer, and just had the opportunity to provide their fans with a long-awaited Tiny Desk Concert. Due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19, the Tiny Desk series has been in the form of Tiny Desk (Home) Concerts, which allowed Hiatus Kaiyote to transport us into a world of their making.

Frontwoman Nai Palm said of the set design, “I’m a treasure hunter at heart, and the beautiful thing about dressing a set with sentimental artifacts from my house is that I feel super comfy to perform.”

Hiatus Kaiyote‘s most recent album Mood Valiant is currently streaming on all major platforms. Watch their Tiny Desk (Home) Concert below.

