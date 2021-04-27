Last month, Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote announced their first album in six years. The new project, Mood Valiant, is set to be released on June 25, and the group just dropped the album’s second single “Red Room” with a brand new video.

Frontwoman Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield described the song’s inspiration in a statement saying, “My vocal booth had a red light in it, and I was thinking about my old house that had all this red-colored glass in it. When the sun set in my room at a certain hour my whole room was red.”

Drummer Perrin Moss looked back on the composition saying, “Essentially it was just having fun, man. We were warm, we were in another country. Of course, not knowing there was a big pandemic coming, the context of the ‘red room’ now and what that means to everyone sitting in isolation is kind of relevant.”

“Red Room” follows Mood Valiant‘s lead single “Get Sun” featuring composer Arthur Verocai. Watch the video for “Red Room” below.