Hiatus Kaiyote released a new music video for their Mood Valiant song “And We Go Gentle.” The song addresses the idea of attraction through the lens of a moth’s attraction to light, and the video puts a fun spin on the concept.

Lead singer Nai Palm expanded on the idea and the video in a statement with The Fader. She said:

“For the video, I wanted to reference the Japanese film style of tokusatsu in celebration of Mothra (an angel moth that can defeat Godzilla). I made the costume myself out of aquarium plants and old tabi boots.The video is a search for love, but from a quirky humorous perspective. On the morning of the shoot, there was an earthquake, which added to the mystery and epic-ness of the shoot. It was such a dream to work with director Grey Ghost again. He is such a creative champion.”

Hiatus Kaiyote also announced their “And We Go Gentle” European tour this week. Watch the new video for the song below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.