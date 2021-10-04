Australian genre-blending group Hiatus Kaiyote shared their third studio album Mood Valiant this past summer, and have returned with a brand new animated video for the single “Chivalry Is Not Dead.”

The visual was co-directed by artists Lauren YS and Lester Chan with additional animation by David Osegueda. They depict the vision of frontwoman Nai Palm, who wrote the song about various mating habits in nature to circumvent being censored for talking about sex on the radio. She previously said, “I’m gonna write a song that’s 3:40 long, and it’s about sex, but I’m gonna make it f****** weird. Examples from the natural world that are f****** with the status quo.”

Watch the new video for “Chivalry Is Not Dead” below.

