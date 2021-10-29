Australian band Hiatus Kaiyote dropped their most recent single “Canopic Jar” a couple of weeks ago, just in time for the spooky season. Frontwoman Nai Palm took the inspiration from a jar used to hold internal organs during the ancient Egyptian mummification process, and somehow turned the idea into a love song. And now, just in time for Halloween, the song has received the music video treatment in a way only Hiatus Kaiyote can present.

The single follows the band’s newest album Mood Valiant, released earlier this year. Watch the new music video for “Canopic Jar” below.

