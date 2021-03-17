Imagine Dragons just premiered a funny and high-energy visual for their new single “Follow You.” The song was released alongside the track “Cutthroat” last week. Actors (and real-life married couple) Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson, well known for their show It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, made a cameo in the wild new video.

The song was inspired by vocalist Dan Reynolds real experience of separating from and remarrying his wife. He made a statement saying “I wanted [“Follow You”] to represent a love that is realistic. One where love isn’t perfect, but it endures.”

To celebrate the release, and ten years together as a band, Imagine Dragons partnered with scholarship platform Bold.org for a $10,000 Imagine Dragons Origins Scholarship. The scholarship will be distributed among four first generation, refugee or immigrant students here in the United States.

Watch the new video for “Follow You” below.