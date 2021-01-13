Irish indie-rock quartet Pillow Queens made their US debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden Tuesday night. The Dublin-based band has seen much success across the pond and began to break into worldwide acclaim with the release of their debut album In Waiting last September.

James Corden was almost giddy as he announced the indie rockers. He conducted a short interview with members Sarah Corcoran and Pamela Connolly leading up to their inaugural performance.

Watch Pillow Queens perform their single “Liffey” from their debut album In Waiting on The Late Late Show with James Corden below!