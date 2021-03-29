Louisville rapper Jack Harlow made his Saturday Night Live debut over the weekend. Still floating on the release of his major-label debut That’s What They All Say this past December, Harlow was joined on stage by Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine.

Harlow started things off with a medley of “Tyler Herro” and his No. 1 song “What’s Poppin” from the new album. He was joined by a full band and backup singers to bring the tracks to life.

He surprised viewers during his second performance, when pop-rock frontman Adam Levine emerged from the shadows to accompany Harlow on “Same Guy.”

Watch both performances below.



