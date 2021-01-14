Jacob Collier is up for three more Grammy Awards this year for his most recent album Djesse Vol. 3. The lush collection features a wide range of guests, including Mahalia, who joined Collier for a special performance of their tune “All I Need” on Fallon last night (January 13th).

Jacob Collier, an impressive multi-instrumentalist, is known for creating unique content that features multiple Jacob’s coming together as one. He took advantage of the pandemic trend of submitting live performance videos while artists can’t travel to be musical guests, and became the ultimate one-man-band for his performance with Mahalia.

The Grammy Awards have been postponed until March, and only time will tell if Collier will add to his collection this year. Watch his performance of “All I Need” with Mahalia on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.