Jade Bird appeared on on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform her most recent single “Headstart”. Bird described the song saying, “It’s quite a light-hearted song, about liking someone who just can’t see the signs, but more than that releasing it feels like a way to give a bit of joy to the end of the year. It feels like community to me, and it makes me want to sing again.”

The performance finds Jade Bird sitting on a pool table, casually swinging her microphone as the music starts. As she begins to sing, she joins her bandmates in a studio space and straps on her guitar. You can clearly see the joy of music she spoke of during the song.

She released the track back in November, and it is expected to appear on her forthcoming sophomore album. No title or release date has been announced for the project. Watch Jade Bird perform “Headstart” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below.