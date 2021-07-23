James Blake is back with the announcement of his fifth studio album Friends That Break Your Heart. It will be his first full length album since 2019’s Assume Form. Last year, he released the EPs Before and Covers. The news arrived with with the release of a music video for the lead single “Say What You Will” that stars musician and producer Finneas.

“The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing,” Blake shared in a statement. “Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Friends That Break Your Heart is set to be released on September 10. Watch the video for “Say What You Will” below.

