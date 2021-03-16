Michelle Zauner, who performs as Japanese Breakfast, made her debut performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. She and her band performed the new single “Be Sweet,” and also included a very appropriate web-exclusive performance of 2017’s “Jimmy Fallon Big.”

Recorded at an empty Brooklyn’s National Sawdust, the performance was in support of the upcoming album Jubillee, due out June 4th via Dead Oceans. It is Zauner’s third album as Japanese Breakfast, following 2016’s Psychopomp and 2017’s Soft Sounds from Another Planet.

The performance of “Jimmy Fallon Big” was a big full circle moment, connecting the experience to a statement Zauner made about the song to NPR in 2017. She shared, “I wrote this song about the bass player of Little Big League. He’d been offered a better touring gig and so he sat me down at my kitchen table and told me he had to quit the band because this other band were going to be ‘Jimmy Fallon big.’ At the time it felt like losing a brother, and there was this shame, feeling like I was never going to get there myself. Funny enough, he now plays bass in Japanese Breakfast! Now we just need to play Jimmy Fallon and the cycle will be complete!”

Watch the performances, and Jimmy Fallon discuss “Jimmy Fallon Big” below.





