Japanese Breakfast has shared another single from her upcoming album Jubilee. The new single, “Savage Good Boy”, arrived with a new video starring Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos.

Michelle Zauner directed the video herself, and said, “‘Savage Good Boy’ came from a headline I read about billionaires buying bunkers. I was interested in examining that specific type of villainy, and I found myself adopting the perspective of a rich man coaxing a young woman to come live with him underground, attempting to rationalize his almost impossible share of greed and miserliness.” She went on, “I knew I wanted the music video to be a pretty literal interpretation of that idea. I wanted to juxtapose images of this post-apocalyptic, industrial bunker with the lightness and extravagance of rococo fashion and set design.”

Jubilee is set to be released on June 4. Watch the new video for “Savage Good Boy” below.

