Melina Duterte of Jay Som, and Ellen Kempner of Palehound announced last month they have joined forces as Bachelor, and have now announced a full-length album. The new album is called Doomin’ Sun, and arrived with a new single called “Stay in the Car,” and a music video directed by Haoyan of America.

“I wrote the lyrics to ‘Stay in the Car’ back in December of 2019 when I was in Florida for my partner’s top surgery,” Kempner shared in a statement. “I had run out one afternoon, post-op, while he was healing to grab lunch for us and as I was gathering my stuff in the parking lot, a big car pulled up and this absolutely beautiful woman got out. She was dressed all in red, dripping with jewelry and had the most wild fiery mane I’d ever seen. She was yelling at the man behind the wheel asking him what he wanted from the store and I wished I was that man. I wanted to be a part of her life, her best friend, her driver, whatever she wanted me to be. I was completely mesmerized.”

Duterte spoke on the production saying, “We wanted this song to be a visceral listening experience, inspired by the Pixies and the Breeders. For the music video, we worked on a two-day shoot with Haoyan of America in Poughkeepsie in extremely cold weather. We all collaborated on the idea that our friendship should be portrayed in a fun and stylish way. Haoyan captured that energy in his own unique and creative lens through his collection of ’80s/’90s/’00s props and toys, CGI, and anything car-themed.”

Doomin’ Sun is set to be released May 28 on Polyvinyl. Watch the video for the new single “Stay in the Car” below.