Jeff Tweedy has announced a deluxe edition of last year’s release Love Is The King. The new release will feature live recordings of each song from the album, and a cover of Neil Young‘s “The Old Country Waltz.” Tweedy shared a video of the cover ahead of the release.

The deluxe edition of Love Is The King is set to be released on December 10. Watch Jeff Tweedy‘s performance of Neil Young‘s “The Old Country Waltz” below.

