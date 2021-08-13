Jennifer Hudson appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Aug 12) in support of today’s release of the Aretha Franklin biopic respect.

She told Colbert how learning piano for the role inspired her, saying, ““I always had the passion for singing, not playing [piano], but now since playing her, it’s given me a new passion to wanna play more.”

She also shared a precious memory of the first time she met Franklin, opening for her after being eliminated from American Idol. She said, “I got to see her sing, and I got to open up the show, and that was my first time meeting her… and bring her flowers, of course.”

During the appearance on the show, Hudson jumped on the piano and shared an impromptu performance of “(You Make Me Feel Like) a Natural Woman” with Colbert and Jon Batiste. Later, she gave the audience a performance of “Respect” with her band. Watch both performances below.

