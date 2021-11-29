Jenny Lewis appeared on the Thanksgiving airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform “Puppy and Truck.” She released the new single at the beginning of the month, after introducing the song on tour with Harry Styles. Lewis delivered the introspective review of the first few years of her 40s wearing a sparkling red gown and supported by her band on a retro-inspired set.

Watch Jenny Lewis perform “Puppy and a Truck” on Fallon below.

