A new documentary is in the works from John Prine’s label Oh Boy Records. The film, coming soon to the Oh Boy Records YouTube channel, is in commemoration of the label’s 40th anniversary. It will include archival footage of the late songwriter, as well as exclusive interviews from Todd Snider, Prine’s wife, Oh Boy president Fiona Whelan Prine, and more.

The upcoming documentary is part of a larger campaign to celebrate the label’s 40th anniversary. In addition to the film, fans can look forward to special releases and reissues, and even some pop-up shows. The label also kicks off weekly series this Friday that highlights an artist or release from their catalogue.

A teaser of the 40th anniversary documentary was released earlier this week. Check it out below.