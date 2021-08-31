Johnny Marr has announced the upcoming album Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. The former Smiths guitarist has not shared an official release date, but has shared a music video for the new single “Spirit, Power and Soul.” In a press release, Marr refers to the album as both “a kind of mission statement” and “an electro soul anthem.”

Although there is no official release for the full double LP, the Fever Dreams Pt 1 EP is set for release on October 15. Watch the video for “Spirit, Power and Soul” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.