Yola appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote her forthcoming album Stand For Myself and invited Colbert’s Musical Director Jon Batiste to join her.

Batiste (who just released his own album a few months ago, the terrific We Are,) provided support on piano while the fabulous Yola wowed the audience with an impassioned rendition of the title track.

Stay for the end to see Yola‘s delight as the crowd shows their appreciation with a standing ovation!

