English singer-songwriter Jorja Smith is back with her first single of 2021. The new song, titled “Addicted” arrived with a DIY quarantine music video.

Smith has not released a proper collection of songs since her 2018 debut LP Lost & Found; we last heard from her in October with the single “Come Over” feat. Popcaan. “Addicted” is a welcome return, soothing listeners with a gentle but driving energy.

Smith released a statement describing the song as “focusing on wanting the full attention of someone who’s not giving enough (or any) when they should be.” She went on to describe the webcam-shot video (co-directed by Savanah Leaf), and how she was “having fun dressing up, not trying to be too serious and just giving myself more freedom.”

Watch the new video for Jorja Smith‘s “Addicted” below.