Julien Baker released her most recent studio album, Little Oblivions, last Friday, and just appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers to promote the new LP. It is her first release since teaming up with Lucy Dacus and Phoebe Bridgers as indie supergroup Boygenius in 2018 for their debut EP. Her last solo effort was 2017’s Turn Out the Lights.

Baker appeared on the late night talk show with a full band to perform her single “Hardline.” They group delivers a heartfelt and haunting rendition of the tune in a dimly lit studio space.

Watch the Julien Baker‘s touching performance “Hardline” on Late Night with Seth Meyers below.