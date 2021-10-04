Kacey Musgraves recently shared her newest album Star-Crossed, and appeared on Saturday Night Live over the weekend to perform “Justified” and “Camera Roll” from the new album.

For the performance of “Justified,”, Musgraves channeled Robin Wright’s character Jenny from the film Forrest Gump, and appeared to perform wearing only boots and her acoustic guitar. She later tweeted a still of Wright as Jenny in the 1994 film performing in the same fashion. Later in the show, she performed “Camera Roll” in much less revealing attire.

Watch Kacey Musgraves perform “Justified” and “Camera Roll” on SNL below.

