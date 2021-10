Kacey Musgraves followed her memorable nod to Forrest Gump on SNL with a return to The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. The Star-Crossed singer appeared on Colbert earlier this year for a sit-down interview surrounding the release of her new album; this time, she was the night’s musical guest and performed her song “Breadwinner.” Watch the full performance below.

