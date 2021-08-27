Kacey Musgraves announced her next album Star-Crossed earlier this week with the release of the title track. She quickly returned with a music video for another new single “Justified” directed by Bardia Zeinali.

Star-Crossed is set to be released on September 10 alongside a companion film that will be available on Paramount+. Musgraves will also debut a live version of “Star-Crossed” at the MTV Video Music Awards the weekend of the release. Watch the video for the new single “Justified” below.

