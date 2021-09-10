Kacey Musgraves‘ newest album star-crossed is out today, and the new album came with the release of a music video for the song “simple times.” It is a part of the accompanying star-crossed film that the singer released on Paramount+. She described the film on her recent appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert saying, “It is a wicked, twisty road. There may or may not be a decapitation at some point in the film.”

Stream star-crossed and watch the new video for “simple times” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.