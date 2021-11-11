Indie pop artist Kate Bollinger just shared a new single called “Yards/Gardens.” The song follows the release of “Shadows” and last year’s EP A Word Becomes a Sound, and is her first release after singing with independent record label Ghostly International.

Bollinger describes the new track as a song about “feeling resistant to change, during a time when it felt like everything was changing.”

The song arrived with a video directed by Mitch deQuilettes who said, “For ‘Yards / Gardens,’ Kate and I wanted to take the sonic spirit of the track and translate its feeling into the video instead of using the direct lyrical meaning.” He went on, “We wanted to give homage to ’60s and ’70s films such as Godard’s Pierrot Le Fou, Melville’s Le Circle Rouge, and Altman’s The Long Goodbye. It was important to us to keep the piece campy and light, while keeping it grounded in realism.”

Watch the video for “Yards/Gardens” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.