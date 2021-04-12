Kid Cudi appeared as the musical guest on this weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live. The “Man on the Moon” rapper is a vocal advocate of mental health and suicide prevention, and paid homage to the late Kurt Cobain, this past week being the anniversary of his death.

He performed his song “Tequila Shots” in a green cardigan à la Nirvana Unplugged, and later performed the track “Sad People” in a floral print dress reminiscent of the iconic Cobain photograph. He also paid respect to SNL legend Chris Farley in the first performance, wearing a t-shirt with Farley’s face under the cardigan.

Watch both Kid Cudi performances on Saturday Night Live below.



