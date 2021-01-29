Prolific Australian band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard have returned with yet another new tune, and it arrived with a unique new music video. The new single, titled “O.N.E.” features a visual that utilizes video, collage, and stop-motion effects to create an undeniably eye-catching experience. The experience was designed by director Alex McClaren.

“The song itself feels as if it’s constantly moving along so I tried to keep the visuals continually moving forward and sliding into different visual styles and landscapes,” McClaren shared in a statement. “I felt the mix of stop motion and collage through the use of found imagery and the band would help compliment the tracks lyrics and themes as I interpreted them, of dreams, nightmares, climate change, dystopias, and utopias, as well as referencing events that took place during the making of the video over 2020.”

In reference to the restrictions of the ongoing pandemic, he said, “I had to give notes on shooting and direct remotely which was strange but so was everything during that period,”

The psych rockers release music so often, that a 17th studio album was rumored to be released soon, but band leader Stu Mackenzie confirmed that it “is definitely not coming out in February.”

Watch the music video for King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard‘s new single “O.N.E.” below!