Prolific Australian rock band King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard are back with a new album, only months after their last release K.G. The new album is aptly titled L.W. and is set to be released on February 26th. The rock powerhouse shared the single “Pleura” with a new music video ahead of the fast approaching album.

Frontman Stu Mackenzie described the making of the pair of albums in a statement saying, “We wanted to make new music that was somehow more colorful this time around, and which maybe reflected the many new things that we have learned along the way. After recording Flying Microtonal Banana the songs expanded when we played them live, so we felt ready to tackle the microtonal landscape again. Making these two new records was not expected, but because they were recorded in a way that was new to us – not being in the room at the same time – there was a feeling of almost being over-prepared, which is definitely not normal for us. Whatever normal is.”

Watch the video for the new single “Pleura” from the upcoming album L.W. below.