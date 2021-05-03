Norwegian duo Kings of Convenience has returned with the announcement of their first album in 12 years. The new album, titled Peace or Love, follows 2009’s Declaration of Dependence, and features indie icon Feist on a couple of tunes.

The announcement of Peace or Love arrived with a new single called “Rocky Trail” that premiered with a brand new music video. Erlend Øye spoke in a press release about the new single and his parter in crime saying, “Another classic Eirik [Glambek Bøe] composition that skillfully ignores the verse-chorus-verse blueprint.” He went on, ““It’s pop music, but not as we know it.”

Peace or Love is set to be released on June 18. Check out the new video for “Rocky Trail” below.