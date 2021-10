Lana Del Rey is approaching the release of her next album Blue Banisters and just shared a new video for the title track. The album also includes the previously released tracks “Text Book,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and “Arcadia.”

Blue Banisters is set to be released this Friday, October 22. Watch the new video for the title track below.

