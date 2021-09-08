Lana Del Rey originally announced her upcoming album Blue Banisters in April, planning for a summer release on July 4. The release was pushed back, but the singer-songwriter just shared new details on the album along with a new single titled “Arcadia.” The song follows the previous Blue Banisters releases “Blue Banisters,” “Wildflower Wildfire,” and “Text Book.” The news arrived with a new music video, and an official release date.

Blue Banisters is set to be released on October 22. Watch the new video for “Arcadia” below.

Keep up with the artists making headlines when you listen to our online stream.