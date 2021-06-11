Grayson Jenkins is a Lexington-based musician from Muhlenberg County who blends his bluegrass and rock roots into a pop-influenced country folk sound. After holding on to a collection of new songs he created before the pandemic, Jenkins just released a video for his new single “Low Down Lady.”

“Some of my first memories of music are from the 90’s country radio in my dad’s ‘87 Silverado while we’d do farm work,” Jenkins shared in a statement. “This song takes me right back there on that bench seat; windows down, covered in hay.”

Check out the video for “Low Down Lady” below.

Ready for more great music? Listen to WFPK online.