London rapper Little Simz recently released her critically-acclaimed album Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, and has returned with a new short film titled I Love You, I Hate You. The Sam Pilling-directed film is named after one of the album’s tracks, with a script by Caroline Adeyemi based on a story by Simz.

Simz said of the story, “I Love You, I Hate You is the story of abandonment. How trauma can affect us in our adult lives if never confronted. I wanted to make this film because I feel it’s a universal story that many people can relate to.”

The film is was produced in collaboration with WeTranfer’s art platform WePresent and stars Little Simz alongside Sonia Ajuwa, C.J. Beckford and Shaniqua Okwok.

Simz said of the collaboration with WePresent, “It’s been incredible to work with a partner like WePresent who are so invested in telling stories like this. They understood and trusted my vision from the jump and had my back to create the film I set out to make.”

Watch I Love You, I Hate You in full below.

