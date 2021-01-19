Local Natives dropped their most recent collection, the Sour Lemon EP, in October. It was recorded fresh from touring their 2019 album Violet Street. The pandemic release was promoted with a one-off livestream concert, and the band continued to virtually support the EP with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night.

The L.A. rockers teamed up with Sharon Van Etten to write the lead single “Lemon”, and she joined them for a mountainside performance of their collaboration. They chose the perfect outdoor setting, and their tune floats gently across the scenic landscape.

Watch Local Natives perform “Lemon” with Sharon Van Etten on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.