Lorde is celebrating today’s release of her newest album Solar Power, and shared a special stripped performance of the album’s tune “Dominoes.” Joined by the album’s co-producer Jack Antonoff, Lorde took to the rooftop of Electric Lady Studios in New York City for the song.

Solar Power is now available at all major outlets. View the acoustic rooftop performance of “Dominoes” below.

