Lorde has shared a brand new music video for her song “Leader of a New Regime.” It follows visuals for the song “Fallen Fruit” and the title track of the album Solar Power, all of which have been directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali.

A tour in support of Solar Power is planned for next year. Watch the new video for “Leader of a New Regime” below.

